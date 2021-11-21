Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $228.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.