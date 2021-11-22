$0.02 EPS Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,013 shares of company stock worth $24,984,547 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.