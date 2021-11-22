-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

