$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.88. 14,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $3,660,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

