$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 167,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.