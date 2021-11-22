-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.13). Okta posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,877,252. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.03.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

