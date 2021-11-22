-$0.23 EPS Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TACT shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,734,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 37,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,346. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.92.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

