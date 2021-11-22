-$0.25 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 67,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,766. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $125,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,920 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.