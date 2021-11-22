$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.