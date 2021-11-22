-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

