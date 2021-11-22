$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,168. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

