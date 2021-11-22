$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arconic by 51.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 74.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.50. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

