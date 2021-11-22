$0.66 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of KR stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

