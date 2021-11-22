-$0.70 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,598. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

