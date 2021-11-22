$0.75 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.35. SM Energy posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,650%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 2,870,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in SM Energy by 359.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

