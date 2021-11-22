$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

