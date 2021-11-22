0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $124,364.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

