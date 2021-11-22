$1.08 EPS Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $17.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.71. 285,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,153. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $431.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.