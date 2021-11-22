$1.08 EPS Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $17.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.71. 285,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,153. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $431.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

