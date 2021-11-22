$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

