$1.98 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,029. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,832 shares of company stock worth $2,165,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

