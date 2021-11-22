10,000 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 60,836 shares worth $3,432,141. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.