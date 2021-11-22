$101.25 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $101.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the lowest is $99.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $85.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $368.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,897. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.