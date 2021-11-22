1,061 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 112,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

