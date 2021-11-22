109,395 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

