$11.23 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce $11.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.98 billion and the highest is $11.34 billion. NIKE reported sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

