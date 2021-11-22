1,100 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $234.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $238.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

