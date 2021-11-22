$121.94 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $121.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $124.29 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $482.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.71 million, a PE ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

