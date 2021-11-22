$15.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $15.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $16.13 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $65.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $2,108,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. 3,266,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,622. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.