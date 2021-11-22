$16.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report $16.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.67 million and the highest is $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,173. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $322.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

