$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report $18.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

VERU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $625.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.22 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

