$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $141,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,304. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.