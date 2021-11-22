$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $141,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,304. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

