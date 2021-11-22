$2.23 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.27. The company had a trading volume of 102,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,421. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

