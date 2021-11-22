$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,154. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

