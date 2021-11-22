$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce $2.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

