21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,081,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after acquiring an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

