2,200 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $368.78 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -191.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $100,639,481. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

