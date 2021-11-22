$23.39 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $23.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,528.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $48.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $167.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVEO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 153,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,735. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

