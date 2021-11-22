$25.06 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce $25.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.61 million and the lowest is $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $98.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $61.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.49.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

