25,000 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Acquired by Sphinx Trading LP

Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Magnite comprises about 0.7% of Sphinx Trading LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Magnite by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Magnite by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.51 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.