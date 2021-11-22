27,235 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $162,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $372.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

