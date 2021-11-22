3,148 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

