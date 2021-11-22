362,150 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 362,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of View at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

