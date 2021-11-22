3,800 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 992,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $192.60 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,375.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at $24,134,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,680,049 shares of company stock worth $433,088,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

