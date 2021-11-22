387 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $13,916,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 246,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $93.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

