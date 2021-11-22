3,875 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of BAM opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.