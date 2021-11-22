40,743 Shares in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

GRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.