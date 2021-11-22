$450.51 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $450.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.16 million and the lowest is $395.20 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.48%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 132.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

