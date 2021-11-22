4,912 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. 152,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

