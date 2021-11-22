$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $5.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $905.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.97. 24,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,050. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.09.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

