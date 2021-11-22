$5.69 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.67 million and the lowest is $1.79 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.57 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,571. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,834,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,133. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

